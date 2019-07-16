Campus news

Adam Streeter was named to the spring semester president’s list at Champlain College where he is majoring in game art and animation.

Sami Yousef graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in December 2018 with a bachelor of science in business administration-management.

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Michael Capobianco, class of 2020, computer science major; Joseph Bartone, class of 2020, robotics engineering and electrical and computer engineering major; Sydney Messey, class of 2021, aerospace engineering major.