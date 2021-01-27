Campus free speech bill considered by Montana House

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on a bill that seeks to protect free speech on public university campuses in the state — even as university administrators say their campuses already protect free speech.
Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins said that current university policy allows some groups, including conservative organizations, to be silenced on campuses, and that the measure would ensure that students are exposed to a broad range of views even if they do not agree with them.