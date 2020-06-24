Camp Phoenix to virtually bring Scouting back

Camp Phoenix is a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to safely camp from their backyards. Camp Phoenix is a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to safely camp from their backyards. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Camp Phoenix to virtually bring Scouting back 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILFORD —With school winding down and overnight camps canceled due to COVID-19, the Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Yankee Council is introducing a new way to camp this summer. Camp Phoenix is a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to safely camp from their backyards and connect remotely for official Scouting activities and programs.

“Camp Phoenix brings what Scouts love from traditional camping to their backyards,” said Michael Morrell, director of camping, Connecticut Yankee Council. “This is a creative and innovative way to camp and work on merit badges, accept Firebird challenges, join in camp lore and other official Scout programs. We may be physically apart, but this is a way to connect during these challenging times.”

The Connecticut Yankee Council is the local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, providing programs and services to more than 9,700 young people and 3,300 volunteers in Fairfield, New Haven and parts of Hartford counties of Connecticut.

Registered Scouts will experience hikes, runs and walks as well as community service and other initiatives utilizing their Scout training to meet challenges and complete programs. Scouts can choose from 60 merit badges to complete ranging from astronomy, photography, landscape architecture, music and more.

“Our Scouts were excited for camp this summer, and so were we, but the safety of our Scouts, their families, leaders and our camp staff is our top priority,” related Bob Brown, Vice President for Communications and Marketing, Connecticut Yankee Council. “That said, our teams have been working hard to create a unique summer camp experience that is mostly offline activities, taking Scouts off the computer as much as possible and getting them outdoors. We’re looking forward to welcoming Scouts to Camp Phoenix.”

Scouts also will learn basic Scout Skills while working on advancement requirements. Topics of instruction include knots, first aid, physical activities and many more. In addition, Scouts will receive a creative “swag bag” a t-shirt, patch and other camp-related items.

“Above all else, this is about having fun and enjoying the outdoors safely this summer versus being tethered to televisions, smart devices or video games,” Morrell said. “In fact, up to 60 percent of the activities for Camp Phoenix take place offline.”

Registration is now open, and camps run weekly starting June 28.

For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.ctyankee.org/camp-phoenix.

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 2.1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.

For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354