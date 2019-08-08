Camille Memorial getting face lift for 50th anniversary

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Katrina left lasting scars on the Hurricane Camille Memorial in Biloxi located at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.

The church reached out to the Biloxi Fire Department which, in turn, reached out to Lodging and Leisure Investments for help in returning the memorial to its best condition in light of the storm's upcoming 50th anniversary.

Officials tell WLOX-TV restoring the tile mosaic is the greatest challenge in the project. Other work includes power washing and cleaning each name on the memorial's walls.

Camille's 50th anniversary will include a memorial service at the memorial site at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Afterward, a program will be held at the Seafood & Maritime Industry Museum at 6 p.m.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com