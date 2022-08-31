Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts SETH BORENSTEIN AND REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 12:27 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - A pair of beach goers watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal hurricane season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal hurricane season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Shirley Verdin stands on the front steps of her temporary trailer outside her home, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, along Bayou Point-au-Chien, in Lafourche Parish, La., on May 24, 2022. She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted home that will be demolished down to the pilings this weekend so it can be rebuilt. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal hurricane season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.
A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and all experts’ pre-season forecasts warned of an above normal season. Nearly all the factors that meteorologists look for in a busy season are there.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN AND REBECCA SANTANA