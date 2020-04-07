Call for Artist in Residence at the MAC Firehouse Gallery

Milford Arts Council is now accepting applications for its Artist in Residence. Application deadline is April 30. The apartment will be available June 1.

Milford Arts Council is now accepting applications for its Artist in Residence. The residency, at 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford was created with the intent of supporting aspiring or professional artists who are working to further establish their careers. MAC sponsorship of individual artists is intended to provide temporary support through the provision of low cost housing and studio space as a transitional opportunity. The apartment will become available June 1. The deadline for applications is April 30.

The 750 square foot residency was designed for artist’s use and includes studio space within the dwelling. The one bedroom apartment has a living/dining area, a kitchen, bath and the studio. The grounds include off street parking, a large terrace and a bicycle rack. The monthly cost, which includes heat, hot water and electricity, will be $1,000/single, $1,250/couple (with deposit of $1,000). It is anticipated that the “artist in residence” will be active in the maintenance of the grounds and facility.

Details are explained in the application which may be requested by email: info@milfordarts.org.

More photos and information are available at https://milfordarts.org/firehouse-rental.