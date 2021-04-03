California tribe's brewery serves beer with side of culture NATASHA BRENNAN, Indian Country Today April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 9:02 a.m.
1 of6 This Sept. 5, 2020, photo shows the outdoor beer garden at the Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, owned by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, in Valley Center, Calif. The beer garden opened in August with COVID-19 precautions, while the full operation reopened a few months later. (Sean Curry/Indian Country Today via AP Sean Curry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This Aug. 25, 2020, photo shows Rincon Economic Development Corp. Chairperson Ruth-Ann Thorn inside the Rincon Reservation Road Brewery in Valley Center, Calif. Rincon Reservation Road Brewery sits tucked next to Harrah's Resort just north of San Diego, ready to serve up craft beer with a side of culture. As Southern California's first craft brewery on tribal lands, 3R Brewery, as it's known, aims to educate beer lovers about the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and inspire young tribal members with a passion for hops.(Sean Curry/Indian Country Today via AP Sean Curry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A worker from Mobile West Canning cans Luiseño Hazy IPA on June 30, 2020, at the Rincon Reservation Road Brewery in Valley Center, Calif. As Southern California's first craft brewery on tribal lands, the 3R Brewery, as it's known, aims to educate beer lovers about the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and inspire young tribal members with a passion for hops. (Harrah's Resort Southern California/Indian Country Today via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This Dec. 12, 2020, photo shows beer from the Rincon Reservation Road Brewery packaged for sale at a Costco store. The wholesale retailer sold 3R Brewery beer in a sampler pack during the holiday season at five Southern California locations. It recently ordered beer from the brewery packaged by flavor. (Marc Martin/Indian Country Today via AP) Marc Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery sits tucked next to Harrah’s Resort just north of San Diego, ready to serve up craft beer with a side of culture.
As Southern California’s first craft brewery on tribal lands, 3R Brewery, as it’s known, aims to educate beer lovers about the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and inspire young tribal members with a passion for hops.
Written By
NATASHA BRENNAN