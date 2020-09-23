California tourism executive new head of RSCVA in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A long-time tourism and marketing executive in Southern California has been named the new president and CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors.

The board voted Tuesday to hire Charles Harris for the leadership position.

Harris is currently the chief marketing officer and executive vice president of public affairs for Visit Anaheim. He also has served as vice chairman of the Visit California Brand & Content Committee and co-marketing chairman of the Orange County Visitor Authority.

The other finalists were RSCVA interim president Jennifer Cunningham and Choose Chicago CEO Marc Anderson.

Harris will replace former CEO and President Phil DeLone, who resigned in February citing medical reasons. The Reno Gazette Journal reported earlier that DeLone had been the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of sexist behavior.

The RSCVA board of directors is negotiating the terms of Harris’ contract, including his compensation and start date. Those terms are subject to a vote by the board before they are finalized.