California school district ordered to pay $45M in abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury ordered Southern California's Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay $45 million to the family of autistic twins who were physically abused and restrained by an aide at their elementary school.
The lawsuit filed in 2019 alleged a district employee, Galit Gottlieb, used corporal punishment including physical restraint and battery against the two special-needs students when they were in second grade at Juan Cabrillo Elementary in Malibu, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.