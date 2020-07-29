California's rural Modoc County sees first COVID-19 cases

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A rural California county that was the first to defy state shutdown orders intended to prevent spread of the coronavirus has recorded its first cases of COVID-19.

Lightly populated Modoc County in the far northeast corner of the state has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the same household, according to a county Public Health Department press release Tuesday.

The department said it was identifying people who may have had close contact with the individuals, who have not been hospitalized. The department also asked anyone who patronized a local bar to call in.

On May 1, the county of about 9,000 residents defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders by reopening nonessential businesses and restaurants for dine-in service.

At the time, California had just passed 50,000 infections and 2,000 deaths, but that seemed a world away from Modoc, a drive of at least six hours from San Francisco.

After six weeks of stay-at-home directives and business closures, county officials allowed reopening after what they said was careful planning and with limits on the number patrons and with measures such as physical distancing.

California subsequently began allowing counties to begin reopening, but cases began surging in June and this month Newsom reimposed shutdown orders on many businesses while also barring indoor religious services and in-school instruction in most of the state.