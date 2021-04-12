California's ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 11:31 p.m.
Hollywood’s theatrical business may be slowly rebounding but for some exhibitors the last year has been catastrophic. Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will not be reopening.
“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” a Pacific Theaters representative said in a written statement.