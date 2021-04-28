California mulls letting adults add parents to health plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the only state to let adult children add their parents as dependents to their health insurance plans, a policy proposal aimed at increasing insurance coverage among low-income people living in the country illegally who aren't eligible for government-funded coverage.
Former President Barack Obama's health law let parents keep their adult children on their health plans until at least age 26, a change that helped millions of young people transition to adulthood as jobs were scarce after the Great Recession. That change was so popular that many states have gone further and let adults keep their children on until age 30.