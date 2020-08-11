California man gets 50 years to life for 'revenge murder'

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A Sacramento man convicted of a 2012 ‘revenge murder’ has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison more than six years after his first trial was dismissed due to a jury issue, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Michael Dushawn Nunally, now 35, was convicted in February for the first-degree murder of Kaster Tezino, who was shot in the back after being lured to a since-closed Motel 6, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Sharon Lueras overturned Nunally's 2012 conviction on the basis of jury misconduct after a defense attorney claimed members of the jury improperly considered data from a cell phone. The attorney said the data had been inaccurately catalogued, the Bee previously reported, after which Nunally was granted a new trial.

Prosecutors said Nunally was a pimp who killed Tezino “seeking revenge for an assault he believed the victim committed,” the county district attorney's office said.

The Bee reported in 2014, with information from the dismissed trial, that the killing was done in reprisal for Tenzino allegedly pulling a gun on one of Nunally's prostitutes.