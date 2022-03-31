California lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Californians facing eviction on Friday for not paying their rent will get to stay in their homes for at least another three months after state lawmakers voted Thursday to extend a law that protects them just hours before it was scheduled to expire.
California will pay off people's unpaid rent if they fell behind on their payments because of the pandemic. People must apply to get the money and state law says they cannot be evicted while their application is pending.