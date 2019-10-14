California governor ends Legislative session with vetoes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has closed out the Legislative session by vetoing bills that would have expanded full-day kindergarten programs and paid family leave for teachers.

Newsom had until Sunday to act on legislation passed this year.

On Sunday night, Newsom announced he had vetoed a bill that would have required school districts, charter schools and community colleges give six weeks of full pay for pregnancy-related leaves of absence. He also vetoed a bill that would have required all elementary schools to have at least one full-day kindergarten program beginning in 2022.

Newsom said the bills would cost the state too much money.

Newsom signed a law banning public high schools from starting the day before 8:30 a.m. It also bans middle schools from starting the day before 8 a.m.