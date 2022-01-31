California governor criticized again for not wearing a mask MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 5:43 p.m.
1 of5 This image from video provided by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom holding his face mask during a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask. The latest scrutiny came after Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles that he removed his mask only briefly for the photo with Johnson and was otherwise "very judicious" about keeping it in place. He indicated he also removed it occasionally to sip water. "The rest of the time, I wore it as we all should," he said. "I encourage everybody else to do so." (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This image from video provided by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom holding his face mask during a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask. The latest scrutiny came after Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles that he removed his mask only briefly for the photo with Johnson and was otherwise "very judicious" about keeping it in place. He indicated he also removed it occasionally to sip water. "The rest of the time, I wore it as we all should," he said. "I encourage everybody else to do so." (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, talks to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a news conference at a joint state and federal COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, on Feb. 16, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing new criticism for shedding his face mask, rekindling a politically sensitive issue that has shadowed the Democratic governor since he was caught without a face covering at a private 2020 party that defied his own pandemic safety orders. The latest scrutiny came after basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with the governor at NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Jae C. Hong Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing new criticism for shedding his face mask in public, rekindling a politically sensitive issue that has shadowed the Democratic governor since he was caught without a face covering at a 2020 party that defied his own pandemic safety orders.
The latest scrutiny came after basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with the governor at the NFC championship game Sunday at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles — both beaming smiles without masks.
Written By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD