California drenched or blanketed in snow after holiday storm

This photo tweeted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a Santa Barbara Fire Department truck along E. Camino Cielo as snow falls at the 3,500 foot level on the fire footprint in Santa Barbara, Calif. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Wintry weather temporarily loosened its grip across much of the U.S. just in time for Thanksgiving, after tangling holiday travelers in wind, ice and snow and before more major storms descend Friday. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is drenched or blanketed in snow after a powerful Thanksgiving storm.

Rain and snow showers are continuing in parts of the state Friday morning while skies are clearing elsewhere.

The storm turned Thanksgiving travel into a nightmare in some places, including the major mountain passes of Southern California.

Heavy snow produced massive gridlock Thursday night on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

Snow and poor visibility also forced repeated closures of Interstate 15 in Tejon Pass between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The respite will be short-lived in some parts of the state, including the San Francisco Bay area.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river taking aim at the bay region will bring rain and wind by Saturday and continue through Sunday, impacting returning holiday travelers.