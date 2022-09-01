California county bans some crowd control munitions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California county has agreed to ban rubber bullets, bean bags and less-lethal munitions for crowd control as part of a settlement after sheriff’s deputies fired rubber bullets and injured two people protesting police brutality in 2020, the plaintiff’s lawyer said Thursday.
Oakland Police officers and Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Oakland during a June 1, 2020, protest, and deputies started indiscriminately firing rubber bullets at the crowd, shooting Tosh Sears in the hip and Kierra Brown in the calf, according to a federal lawsuit against Alameda County and the city of Oakland.