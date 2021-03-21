California adopts 3-foot distancing rule for classrooms March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 5:01 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Students in California classrooms can sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 under new guidelines adopted by the state as school officials figure out how to reopen campuses closed for a year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state recommendations announced Saturday came a day after federal health officials relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools nationwide. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises at least 3 feet (about 1 meter) of space between desks in most schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.