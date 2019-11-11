CT Shoreline Rotaract Club hosts ‘A Night at the Cabaret’ fundraiser

The CT Shoreline Rotaract Club, a Rotary sponsored, volunteer run club of young professionals between the ages of 18-30 will host their first fundraising event, A Night at the Cabaret on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport.

The event will feature a live theatrical performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat produced by the Downtown Cabaret Theatre. Guests are welcome to BYOB and picnic.

“Theatre has a way of bringing people together,” said Ashley Volkens, director of fundraising of the CT Shoreline Rotaract Club. “We look forward to bringing people together while raising funds and club awareness to local businesses, professionals, and community leaders.”

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public for $35 and may be purchased online by visiting the CT Shoreline Rotaract Clubs Facebook event or tickets.mycabaret.org/Joseph-RotaractClub. Proceeds from the evening will go towards the club’s Interact Scholarship fund and Farm Aid — a nonprofit focussed on supporting local farmers.

“CT Shoreline Rotaract has brought together an incredible group of people who are focused on giving back to the community,” said Morgan Kuehnle, president of the CT Shoreline Rotaract Club. “Starting this club has been one of the most humbling experiences and we are excited for the club to continue to grow and make a difference.”

Past community volunteer opportunities the CT Shoreline Rotaract Club has participated in include: Walnut Beach Clean-Up, Devon Rotary’s Oktoberfest, Ice Cream Social with local Interact Clubs, serving meals at the Milford Beth-El Shelter, Stratford Arts and Culture Festival, Walnut Beach Creamery 5k, 13th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and more.

The CT Shoreline Rotaract Club is sponsored by the Devon Rotary, Milford Rotary, and Stratford Rotary. To learn more or join the club, email ctshorelinerotaract@gmail.com.