CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s summer camp is going virtual this year with Connecticut Audubon Adventures: The “Not So Bummer” Summer. This unique camp alternative offers interactive, live, nature-themed explorations and activities for ages 6 through 10. The program of online and outdoor adventures, designed and run by Connecticut Audubon’s highly experienced team of summer camp directors and educators, is a great way for kids to have fun at home this summer while connecting with the natural world.

From June 15 through Aug. 21, the weekly Adventures program runs Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon. The time-tested camp programs, adapted for online and backyards, will spark curiosity and sharpen thinking skills through experimentation, exploration, art and citizen science. There will be many opportunities throughout to share findings and socialize with others.

Different themes each week keep the program fresh and appealing to many interests. Past Connecticut Audubon favorites such as Fantastic Flyers and Wacky Water Wonders are offered along with new ones like Nosy Neighbors and Digging In. For all subjects, a good balance of engaging hands-on activities, combined with investigative STEAM learning, ensure it will be the solution to a “not so bummer” summer experience that exercises minds while having fun.

The cost of Connecticut Audubon Adventures is $150 per week for CAS members and $175 for nonmembers, with discounted pricing for additional sibling(s) or if registering for five weeks, or all 10. To view all the details, including descriptions of weekly topics, a program FAQ and how to register, visit www.ctaudubon.org/summer2020.