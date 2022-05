BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline, with more than 130 being treated statewide for the first time since late March.

While state statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on Thursday, that's only a fraction of the number of people who were hospitalized when the pandemic was at its worst and about 3,000 patients filled beds.