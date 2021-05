DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For the first time in more than a year, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, state health officials said Monday.

The latest numbers released Monday on the state’s coronavirus tracking site showed 95 hospitalized with the virus in the state, Des Moines television station WHO 13 reported. That’s the fewest patients hospitalized at one time since April 3, 2020.