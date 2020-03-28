COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic opens in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha drive-thru clinic that had been sidelined is now ready to test people for the new coronavirus.

The city of Omaha’s planning department on Friday issued a new permit to allow the clinic through April 3, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The clinic was initially postponed when the city revoked its first temporary use permit, citing public safety concerns. Mayor Jean Stothert had said at the time that the clinic would overburden Omaha police who would have to provide traffic control.

The clinic’s organizers, private health care companies Pivot Concierge Health and BANYAN Medical Systems, said patients seeking COVID-19 testing must first visit the clinic’s website at covidomaha.com to fill out a questionnaire. Patients then must have a doctor’s note or referral from the organizers and make an appointment to be tested.

The organizers also said priority will be given to first responders.

The drive-thru can be used by patients who completed a virtual visit through video conference with a certified medical professional who will decide if drive-thru care is needed, the organizers said.

All major insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, will be accepted.