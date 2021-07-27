COVID-19 cases surging throughout WA, vaccination urged

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — COVID-19 cases are surging throughout Washington state as the delta variant becomes more widespread, and more people need to be vaccinated to keep cases from spiking even more, state health officials said Tuesday.

“With transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters,” Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist, said in a news release. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated for any reason, now is the time to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you."