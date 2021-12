HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations have been declining in Montana, the state health department told the governor.

COVID-19 cases in the fourth week of November declined 43% from the week prior, with 1,904 cases reported. Hospitalizations declined 16%, to an average of 250 patients per day, according to a readout of the briefing Gov. Greg Gianforte received this week.