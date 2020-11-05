COVID-19 cases climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts as the state wrestles with a new spike in the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 1,760 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the spring when the state was struggling to emerge from the grips of the first wave of the disease.

The new report pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,859 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 160,700.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were nearly 500 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 115 in intensive care units.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,464.

___

NEW COVID-19 MEASURES

A series of new measures unveiled earlier this week by Gov. Charlie Baker meant to curb rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts are set to take effect Friday.

A revised stay-at-home advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisory allows certain activities like going to work, taking a walk and running critical errands.

A new executive order requires the early closure of many businesses and activities each night at 9:30 p.m., including requiring restaurants to stop table service and mandating liquor stores to stop selling alcohol. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos must also close at 9:30 p.m.

The Republican also revised the state’s mask mandate to require anyone above the age of five to wear a mask in public. An earlier mandate said people should wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance. The new mandate removes the social distancing language.

The changes take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Baker also signed an updated order reducing the size limit for gatherings at private residences. Indoor gatherings at private residences are now limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people.

___

COVID-19-STUDENTS

There have been 154 new coronavirus cases among students and 98 among school staff members reported to the state during the week the ended Nov. 4, according to Massachusetts education officials.

Officials also estimated that about 450,000 students are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

The data reported to the state on Thursday include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published each Thursday. Officials aren’t aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools,