CABE recognizes Milford school board chairman

Milford Board of Education Chairman Susan Glennon has been recognized by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) for achieving the level of Certificated Board of Education Member.

The recognition is given for completing numerous hours of board-related professional development activities through the CABE Board Member Academy.

Glennon, a member of the Milford Board of Education for the past eight years and current chairman, is one of 26 board of education members throughout the state to receive the recognition.

A board member must accumulate at least 20 credits to become a Certificated Board of Education Member. Areas of study are designed to strengthen leadership skills and give members a firm foundation in the essential governance skills needed to carry out their responsibilities, according to a CABE announcement.

The areas of study include board relations with the superintendent, community and each other, policy, curriculum, school finance, school law, labor relations and board operations.

“CABE is pleased to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of members of boards of education across Connecticut who have attained the Certificated Board of Education Member level,” said CABE President Robert Mitchell in a press release.

“These board members have rightfully placed an importance on their own professional development, focusing on a range of relevant topics, including fiscal operations and positive school climate.”