https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/CA-House-1-Cnty-15726464.php
CA-House-1-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|Denney
|LaMalfa
|Butte
|157
|141
|50,670
|48,734
|Glenn
|12
|8
|210
|787
|Lassen
|57
|54
|2,964
|8,745
|Modoc
|22
|18
|1,183
|2,615
|Nevada
|100
|91
|24,998
|20,636
|Placer
|40
|40
|10,389
|15,263
|Plumas
|29
|28
|4,627
|6,346
|Shasta
|97
|94
|31,087
|58,194
|Sierra
|23
|20
|801
|1,129
|Siskiyou
|64
|63
|10,186
|13,135
|Tehama
|46
|44
|9,023
|17,722
|Totals
|647
|601
|146,138
|193,306
AP Elections 11-13-2020 16:05
