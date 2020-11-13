By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Denney LaMalfa
Butte 157 141 50,670 48,734
Glenn 12 8 210 787
Lassen 57 54 2,964 8,745
Modoc 22 18 1,183 2,615
Nevada 100 91 24,998 20,636
Placer 40 40 10,389 15,263
Plumas 29 28 4,627 6,346
Shasta 97 92 30,628 57,249
Sierra 23 20 801 1,129
Siskiyou 64 62 10,047 12,876
Tehama 46 44 9,023 17,722
Totals 647 598 145,540 192,102

AP Elections 11-12-2020 17:05