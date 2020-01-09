Buy a brick to support Law Sports Booster Club

Looking for a special way to honor a Jonathan Law High School student, alumni or teacher? Buy a personalized brick to support the student athletes and the Jonathan Law High School Sports Booster Club.

Orders must be placed by Jan. 30 to be included in the brick garden this spring. The engraved bricks will permanently be part of the garden in the athletic field area.

Order forms may be found on the JLHS Booster Club website at milforded.org/schools/jl/parents/jlhs-sports-booster-club.