Businessman hosting free holiday meal at convention center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A local businessman is expecting such a large turnout at his free holiday meal for low-income residents that he's holding it at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Robert Skeffington told The Providence Journal he's not sure how many people will attend Saturday's event at the convention center in Providence, but he's planning for roughly 1,000 to 2,000 people. It's scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Skeffington is co-founder of Priority Management Group in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The firm offers the five-course meal through its charity, FEED 1,000, instead of hosting lavish company Christmas parties.

“We decided we needed to do more for other people and people who are less fortunate,” Skeffington said.

The first meal was served to about 1,200 people in 2011. The event has been held subsequently, but not annually.

Up to 2,500 people have attended in past years, Skeffington said.