Businessman accused of fraudulently obtaining relief funds

CHICAGO (AP) — Fraud and money laundering charges have been filed against a northern Illinois businessman who is accused of obtaining about $420,000 in loans through COVID-19 relief programs, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Carlos Smith, 56, of Park Forest is accused of lying on COVID-19 relief applications related to his business, Hammond, Indiana-based CLS Financial Services. In an application to the Paycheck Protection Program, from which he obtained $270,000, Smith, 56, allegedly stated his company had 61 employees and an average monthly payroll of $108,000. In fact, Smith had no employees and no payroll expenses as the business had no “ongoing operations,” the indictment stated.