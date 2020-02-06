Business owner must pay $4.2M for hazardous waste cleanup

GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A man who illegally stored hazardous waste at his southern New Jersey business must pay $4.2 million in restitution for the cleanup and serve a 30-day jail term, a judge has ruled.

Thomas Toy, 75 of Elmer, will also have to serve 30 days of home confinement as part of the sentence imposed Wednesday.

Toy formerly was the owner and president of Superior Barrel and Drum Company, a Glassboro-based firm that cleaned and refurbished storage drums to be resold. The company did not have a permit to store hazardous waste, federal prosecutors said.

From Sept. 27, 2013, to Sept. 25, 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency conducted a clean-up operation that removed roughly 1,800 containers of waste, much of which was hazardous, prosecutors said.

Toy eventually pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste.