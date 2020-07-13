Buses need a bailout from pandemic costs, senators say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America's bus services are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine's Republican senator believes they need a bailout.

Sen. Susan Collins has proposed a bill that would provide $10 billion in emergency economic relief for bus services. The money would come in the form of grants and other types of assistance, she said.

Collins said her proposal would apply to services such as motorcoach operators and school bus companies. America has about 3,000 private bus lines, and they haven't been afforded the same kind of federal assistance as airlines and train services since the pandemic disrupted travel networks.

The proposal would also assist passenger vessels such as ferries and tour boats, Collins said.

Collins is working with Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, on the proposal.

In other news relates to the coronavirus pandemic in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

Maine officials have reported more than 3,500 cases of the virus in the state. They've also reported 114 deaths. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia.