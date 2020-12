BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Public schools in Vermont's largest city have switched to remote learning this week ahead of the holiday break.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a note to the community that “the increased demands of contact tracing and the number of staff who have been asked to quarantine through this process have strained our system.” He also noted that student attendance is also lower than usual.

The goal is still to return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 4, Flanagan said. He urged students and staff not to travel out of state or gather with other households, wear masks, stay 6 feet apart from others when possible, and get tested if they think they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In other pandemic related developments:

___

FOOD BOX PROGRAM

A food distribution program aimed at helping farmers and people in need during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended through February.

The Vermont Foodbank told WCAX-TV it was able to extend the Farmers to Families Food Box program thanks to generous community support.

When the program started, the USDA awarded the contract to the Enosburg Falls-based Abbey Group, but the last two rounds went to out-of-state companies.

The Abbey Group will return to supply the food from area farmers.

___

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported more than 90 new coronavirus cases on Monday for a statewide total to date of over 6,500 since the pandemic began. A total of 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including six in intensive care. Of the new cases reported, 35 were in Chittenden County and 17 were in Bennington County.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 105.57 new cases per day on Dec. 5 to 102.43 new cases per day on Dec. 19.

The latest average positivity rate in Vermont is 2.1%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Vermont the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2.42% on Dec. 5 to 2.1% on Dec. 19.