Burglars steal $250,000 in jewelry from Grand Island store

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Burglars who cut through a cement wall stole more than $250,000 in jewelry and other items from a Grand Island store, police said.

The burglars entered the Oro-Mex Jewelers late Friday or early Saturday. They went to Iglesia Profetica y Misionera church next door and cut through the wall to enter the store. They then cut open two safes, police said.

The burglary caused about $50,000 damage to the building, the Grand Island Independent reported.

“We do have a couple of leads that we’re working on the case,” said Capt. Jim Duering, adding that the plan was more well-orchestrated “than what we normally see for our burglaries.”