Bungee cords take the pressure at Alabama fitness studio

3
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — After strapping themselves into harnesses attached to bungee cords, a group of women got ready to sweat.
And sweat they did. For 45 minutes, the class at So Fly Bungee Fitness in Ozark worked their way through a routine that involved everything from toe taps to jumping jacks to burpees. Harnessing the benefits of plyometric exercise — jumping or explosive movements — with a bungee cord not only provided a good cardio workout for the class, but the participants didn’t pound their joints with every move. Plus, they seemed to have fun.