Bullock calls to limit fundraising of lawmakers, president

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, in Washington. Bullock will apply to be the first Democrat in the presidential primary who accepts public financing for his campaign. less FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, in Washington. Bullock will apply to be ... more Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bullock calls to limit fundraising of lawmakers, president 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is pushing back against fundraising laws that have allowed federal officeholders seeking the presidency to transfer millions from their existing campaign accounts.

Bullock has struggled to break through the crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls and has spent years pushing for more restrictions on the influence of money in politics.

On Thursday, he released a plan that bars members of Congress and the president from holding onto money in their campaign accounts after an election. The plan also calls for barring federal officeholders from fundraising for the first half of their term in office.

Many of his fellow candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have been able to transfer millions from their Senate campaign accounts to their presidential campaigns.