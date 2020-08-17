Bulk waste pickup begins Sept. 14

Milford’s Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Program is scheduled for September 2020. Due to COVID-19, this planned pickup is subject to change and conditioned upon residents respecting new restrictions and rules intended to mitigate safety concerns and promote social distancing. Residents should adhere to the following health-driven requirements:

Bulk waste set out for pick up must be limited to items which can be physically lifted/handled by one DPW employee;

DPW employees collecting bulk waste should not be approached;

Small bulk waste items must be bagged or boxed;

Bulk waste must be placed away from regular trash/recycling containers; and

Bulk waste must be set out for collection no sooner than the Friday prior to and no later than the Sunday prior to the scheduled pickup.

This residential pick up service requires the homeowner to prepare and separate the bulky waste. Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable paper bags. Brush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles. No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection. Electronics and white goods are also collected. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including containers.

The following materials are prohibited from the Bulk Waste and Transfer Station program. Please note the local Milford disposal options below; Private business fees may apply.

Hazardous waste — Residential hazardous waste drop-off dates will be noticed once the schedule is available. See https://www.rwater.com/in-the-community/hazwaste-central for more information.

Any liquid waste including oil-based paint — Paints including oil based & latex can be dropped off to Colony Paint, www.paintcare.org.

Propane tanks — Propane tank drop-off dates will be noticed once the schedule is available.

Grass clippings, logs and stumps — Grass clippings can be brought to Grillo Services, 1183 Oronoque Road.

Sheetrock, concrete/cement, bricks, porcelain tubs, sinks or toilets and other demolition material — Concrete, bricks, porcelain sinks & toilets, sheetrock & other construction demolition debris can be brought to Waste Conversion / City Carting, 221 Old Gate Lane.

The following is the fall 2020 Bulk Trash Pickup schedule to be followed:

Monday, Sept. 14 (garbage day is Monday)

Monday, Sept. 21 (garbage day is Tuesday)

Monday, Sept. 28 (garbage day is Thursday)

Monday, Oct. 5 (garbage day is Friday)

Questions should be directed to the Public Works Office, 203-783-3265.

The Milford Transfer Station currently is open and will maintain normal operating hours.