Building Maintenance Superintendent Sly Moura, Sandra Santos and Mayor Ben Blake.

Sandra Santos, building custodian in the Building Maintenance Division within the Department of Public Works, has been selected as Employee of the Month for October 2020.

Santos is the recipient of the award for the Mayor’s Employee of the Month Program. After a review of all of the nominations, the selection committee unanimously chose her as the winner for her outstanding work ethic, dedicated service, teamwork and willingness to always go above and beyond expectation.

Santos began her employment with the City of Milford as a night custodian on June 18, 2018 and transitioned to her current position as a day custodian on Dec. 18, 2019. The position of a custodian is to ensure the buildings are kept neat, clean, free from clutter, and safe.

Santos surpasses all expectations of her job responsibilities. She is a key to the safety of the employees and all who enter city buildings. Each day, she goes above and beyond, giving attention to the smallest of details.

Sandra’s special touches have brought new life and shine to many areas in the city, and are a testament to the pride she takes in her work. She goes about her daily routine with a cheerful demeanor and portrays the city in its best light through her professionalism and work ethic. These are just a few of the many reasons the Mayor extends his sincere congratulations and appreciation to Sandra for the outstanding attributes she exhibits as Employees of the Month.