Budget includes money for 500-mile Alaska hiking trail

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A proposed 500-mile (804 kilometer) hiking trail from south-central Alaska to Fairbanks aimed at drawing more adventurers to the state has garnered support from the governor, tourism officials and others, and it could get a funding boost to help begin stitching it together.

The state budget, under debate in the special legislative session, includes $13.2 million toward beginning to build the Alaska Long Trail, a trail similar in concept to grand trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail or Appalachian Trail, the Anchorage Daily News reported.