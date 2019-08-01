Budget, debt deal teed up for Senate passage, Trump signing

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber for votes on federal judges as a massive budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate later, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Many conservatives in the Republican-led Senate are torn between supporting President Donald Trump and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the federal debt.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Senate GOP allies are relying on lots of Democratic votes to propel a hard-won budget and debt deal to the finish line.

Passage of the measure, scheduled for Thursday, would mark a drama-free solution to a worrisome set of Washington deadlines. It also would show that Trump's allies and adversaries can set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.

The measure, which Trump has promised to sign, would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually.

It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October or automatic spending cuts.

The legislation amounts to the common-denominator product of talks in which both the administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., played strong hands.

Trump did step back from a possible fight over spending increases sought by liberals, and achieved his priorities on Pentagon budgets and the stock market-soothing borrowing limit. Pelosi pushed the bill through the House last week despite Democratic divides on issues such as impeachment and health care.

Democrats in the GOP-controlled Senate appeared poised to deliver most of their votes for the deal, but many of the more solidly conservative Republicans said it allowed for unchecked borrowing and too much spending.

The measure was an epitaph to the 2011 Budget Control Act, which came about due to a tea party-fueled battle over debt limit legislation during the run-up to President Barack Obama's re-election.

"The tea party is no more. The budget deal today allows unlimited borrowing for nearly two years — unlimited, no limits," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. "Adoption of this deal marks the death of the tea party movement in America. Fiscal conservatives — those who remain — should be in mourning for Congress. Both parties have deserted you."

The bill would lift the debt limit for two years, into either a second Trump term or the administration of a Democratic successor.

It would reverse scheduled 10 percent cuts to defense and nondefense programs next year, at a two-year cost of more than $200 billion. An additional $100 billion over two years would add to recent gains for military readiness, combating opioids and other domestic initiatives, and would keep pace with rising costs for veterans' health care.

Those increases, assuming they are repeated year after year, promise to add $2 trillion or so to the government's $22 trillion debt.

But the measure would deliver wins to a coalition of GOP defense hawks, Democrats seeking to preserve gains in domestic accounts, and the leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.

It also would be a triumph for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He initiated the negotiations and was deeply invested in bringing order and relative predictability to the budget and debt deadlines.

"We have to invest in improved readiness to help our military commanders plan for emerging challenges, in research and development to support the U.S. military of the future, and in rock-solid support for our alliance commitments," McConnell said. "This deal is an opportunity to do exactly that. This is the agreement the administration has negotiated. This is the deal the House has passed. This is the deal President Trump is waiting and eager to sign into law."