JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A buck found near Vicksburg has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Thursday.

The department said the mature buck was reported in mid-December as potentially diseased given its drastically emaciated and lethargic condition. It was found about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) south of the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer detected in the state.