MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food.

That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.

"It's a piece of me, and it gives you a little piece of every kind of cuisine I know how to make," said Marshall. "I try to make quality takeout because it's a small brick-and-mortar, and every week I'm going to make it my business to showcase other parts of different cuisines. So I wanted to give Milford a different take on good takeout."

B's Twisted Eats Express is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Starting on Oct. 28, the eatery will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. The business will be closed Sunday and Monday.

"At the moment, it's a strictly soft opening, and I'm putting different types of food on the menu to see what Milford responds to the most," said Marshall. "I have my Caribbean jerk sandwich, my Cobb salad, and things of that nature."

They are now partners, but at one point, Waterhouse-Wallenta was one of Marshall's customers when she had a catering business.

"She kept coming and always came back to me and told me I had something," said Marshall. "My wife (Williamson-Marshall) is more or less my mouthpiece because as much as I am talkative when talking about me, I don't know how to do it all the time. So my wife and (Waterhouse-Wallenta) were the first to make the friendship we did, and our friendship grew as we connected with work."

B's Twisted Eats Express is located at 35 River St., a special location for Waterhouse-Wallenta.

"My uncle, Larry Tomasco, would watch parades from across the street of our location, and he was the purchasing agent for Milford for over 30 years," she said. "My friends live up the street, and I would drive through here to go to their house, and I saw this place was vacant. B and I had been talking about opening a food truck, but you need a commercial kitchen to run a food truck."

She decided to make the call and investigate the location and contacted the landlord on a Sunday, and on a Tuesday, they signed the lease for the restaurant.

"We have had a great reception from Milford and have been promoting on social media a lot," said Waterhouse-Wallenta.

So far, the favorite has been the B Smack Sandwich and the Cobb Salad.

"It is chicken breast fried or grilled, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions with lettuce and tomato on a potato bun," said Marshall. "Everything we make here is fresh, even my potato chips, I make them myself. So when you get fish and chips you get potato chips that were made fresh."

Marshall, 43, started in the cooking business at 19 years old while in college.

"I was in my third year of an undergrad biology pre-med program, and I was working for the local university because I needed money. I was 13 hours from home, my mother was deceased when I was young, so I needed a job to take care of myself," said Marshall. "The University of South Carolina was about a 15-minute walk from me, so a couple of friends and I decided to work at the university because they always needed help."

Marshall started working at the student center and gradually moved into the kitchen.

"The head chef kept watching me and told me I had skill, so he started to bring me all his literature and everything he learned from culinary school, and he taught me everything he knew," said Marshall.

Marshall, who grew up in New Haven, said she enjoys giving back to the community in various ways, and has decided to bring a philanthropic mentality to Milford.

"When I came here, that was coming with me. That is a part of who I am, and I believe in giving back," said Marshall. "I have already connected with the homeless shelter that is right around the corner (Beth-El) about providing food for the homeless at least once a month for now because, at the end of the day, all of us are one paycheck away."