SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two brothers from Massachusetts convicted of child rape and other sexual assault charges involving five victims have been sentenced to life in prison.

Gilberto Candelario, 49, and Heroildo Candelario, 47, both of Lawrence, were sentenced Thursday in Salem Superior Court following their conviction on Feb. 23 on a combined 41 charges, according to the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.