Brother of ex-LA councilman to plead guilty in federal probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brother of former Los Angeles City Council member José Huizar agreed Wednesday to plead guilty in a federal case involving Huizar, who's charged with taking more than $1.5 million in bribes.
Salvador Huizar, 57, acknowledged in a plea agreement filed in court that at least 20 times between 2013 and 2018, he took envelopes of cash from Huizar and then returned the money by writing checks or making electronic payments in the same amount directly to his brother or to cover his brother's expenses, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.