LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Brog, a conservative activist and defender of Israel who says one of his priorities is securing the U.S. border with Mexico, has entered the Republican primary in southern Nevada for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the conservative principles of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda,” Brog said in announcing his candidacy in the 1st District race on Wednesday.