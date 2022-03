MILFORD — Broadway actor and pianist Michael McAssey is making a return engagement to the city in April.

The Milford Arts Council (MAC) and Pantochino Productions, Inc., are sponsoring McAssey’s return, which will feature two show times — 7 and 9:15 p.m. — at the organizations’ April 2 Nite Spot Nights event.

McAssey is one of cabaret's busiest and most sought-after entertainers, whether as a front man center stage or behind the piano in a piano bar, according to MAC Marketing Specialist Meg Carriero.

The successful Broadway and television actor made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's famous Duplex in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist.

As an actor he made his Broadway debut in Late Night Comic. In New York he’s worked on and Off-Broadway (A Hard Time To Be Single, Sex Tips For Modern Girls, and In Gay Company, among others) and at Lincoln Center.

He co-starred as Herbie in Gypsy (with Tony nominee Sally Mayes), Sondheim’s Putting It Together, Edna Turnblad in 2 productions of Hairspray, and as Max Bialystock in 3 different companies of Mel Brooks’ The Producers. Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV’s “Guiding Light.”

The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene. Right on the Metro North train line in a repurposed train station in the heart of downtown Milford, these evenings are presented in a cabaret style listening room that has been called "the sweetest little venue along the Connecticut shoreline,” Carriero said.

“Piano bars are so much fun,” Carriero said, “and Michael is one of the best at them.

The previous times he was at The MAC the crowd always had such a blast,” she added. “With the lowered capacity we wanted to make sure to have two show times as previously his shows were packed.”

Tables are on sale now. For more information or to reserve a table, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6447.