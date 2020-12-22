Brits in Brussels get lucky with their Christmas turkeys MARK CARLSON, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 9:49 a.m.
8 of8 British butcher and owner of Wesley's Butcher Shop, Julia Craig-McQuaide, poses as customers pick up orders in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — While many British citizens face an uncertain Christmas, some worried about the possibility of shortages on shop shelves, due to fears about the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, some Britons in Europe are getting just a little taste of home, even if they can’t get there.
Just a stone’s throw from the European quarter in Brussels, a British butcher has managed to secure a delivery of poultry just in time for Christmas, as many truck drivers were cooling their heels in England after France shut its borders to freight and passenger travel to try to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.